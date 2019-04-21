Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 87,696 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $4,001,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 600 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $27,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,410,923 over the last 90 days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SQN Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,567,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,289 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,223,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 843,883.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 557,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 556,963 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $9,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,281,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,170,000 after acquiring an additional 190,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $49.62. 713,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,154. Rapid7 has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

