Rambus (RMBS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

RMBS stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. Rambus has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Shrigley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,519.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Seraphin sold 37,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $388,084.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,994.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,540 shares of company stock worth $820,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Rambus by 57.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Rambus by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

