Qumu (QUMU) and Domo (DOMO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qumu and Domo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 1 1 0 2.50 Domo 0 1 7 0 2.88

Domo has a consensus target price of $35.86, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than Qumu.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -14.46% -58.61% -11.99% Domo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Qumu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qumu and Domo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $25.01 million 1.11 -$3.62 million ($0.96) -2.96 Domo $142.46 million 6.55 -$154.31 million ($9.43) -3.66

Qumu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qumu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Domo beats Qumu on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

