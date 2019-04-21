QuarkChain Market Cap Reaches $45.22 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $24.68 and $50.98. QuarkChain has a market cap of $45.22 million and approximately $15.34 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.41 or 0.11475272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00046314 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000982 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00022337 BTC.

QuarkChain is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,966,685 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

