Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,871 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPI opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $499.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.16. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.31.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.19 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $644,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph G. Montoya sold 9,500 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

