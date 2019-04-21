Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,215 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,287,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,015,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 741,493 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the third quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,257,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 470,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 8.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,312,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 422,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.07. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $29,982.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,512.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

