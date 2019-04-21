Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,649,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,507 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 916,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 368,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 254,048 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Barings Llc purchased 64,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $639,625.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Landsberg purchased 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $30,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 241,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BBDC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.17 million, a PE ratio of 197.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. Barings BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 142.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. National Securities upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.61 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

