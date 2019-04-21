Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 107.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,320,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,796,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,796,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $18,679,000. Finally, Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $18,461,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $154,590.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

