Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,948.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,295 shares of company stock worth $4,193,257. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 760.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 124,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 110,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 100,743 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1,394.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 228,753 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 863.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 195,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 559,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

