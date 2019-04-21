Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. 1,241,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,785. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $327,948.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,295 shares of company stock worth $4,193,257. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 324,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 213,023 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,730,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after purchasing an additional 152,250 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

