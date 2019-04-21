Qualys (QLYS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QLYS. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised Qualys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Summit Insights lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.63.

QLYS opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.59. Qualys has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,304 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $407,201.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,299 shares in the company, valued at $19,517,948.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $1,061,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,939.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,663 shares of company stock worth $3,083,506. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

