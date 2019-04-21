QUALCOMM (QCOM) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $88.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $82.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,775.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $736,806,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 163.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,192,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,096 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

