QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Boosted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $79.89 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $82.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $85.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

