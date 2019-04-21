QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $39,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,852,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022,323 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,156,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,095,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713,988 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $807,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

