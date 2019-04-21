Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Receives $181.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

NYSE:KWR traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.74. The stock had a trading volume of 58,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $137.95 and a 1-year high of $218.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $211.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 24.50%.

In other news, insider Shane Hostetter sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $392,608.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,385.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

