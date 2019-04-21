QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Up 201.5% Over Last 7 Days

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 201.5% against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $505,553.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,885,831 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

