Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.71

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00051437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Bit-Z and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $241.90 million and $141.21 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001650 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,413,312 coins and its circulating supply is 89,413,312 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ZB.COM, Poloniex, BCEX, Kucoin, Liquid, Bleutrade, ABCC, Crex24, Iquant, OKEx, BitForex, HitBTC, Bitbns, GOPAX, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, EXX, Liqui, HBUS, Bittrex, Coindeal, Livecoin, Bitfinex, Binance, LBank, CoinEx, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Exrates, Huobi, Ovis, Coinrail, Bithumb, Coinone, CoinEgg, Bibox, BigONE, Allcoin, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

