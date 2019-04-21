QAD Inc. (QADB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 3rd

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the software maker on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

QAD has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ QADB opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $630.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.19. QAD has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QADB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

