Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Pra Group Inc Reduced by Oppenheimer (PRAA)

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pra Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pra Group’s FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $236.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.68 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRAA. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Pra Group in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pra Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pra Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,381,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,970,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,402,000 after acquiring an additional 274,567 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 597,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 254,231 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 159,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pra Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,000.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.