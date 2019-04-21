Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

MMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $865.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.21 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 40.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,455,000 after purchasing an additional 267,644 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 83,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares during the period. Finally, United Income Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $412,539.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,112.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,029.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,682 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

