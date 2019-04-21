Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Decreased by Wedbush

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price target on PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

PACW stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.86 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,679,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,475,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,475,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,171,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,831,000 after purchasing an additional 377,649 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.