Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for IBM (IBM) Lowered by Wedbush

IBM (NYSE:IBM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for IBM in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IBM’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on IBM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IBM from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IBM in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

NYSE IBM opened at $140.33 on Friday. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. IBM had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $1,807,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $272,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,867 shares of company stock worth $2,877,569 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

