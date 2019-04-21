Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Apache Co. Lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies (APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Apache in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Apache had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on Apache and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Apache in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $35.87 on Friday. Apache has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 17.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,050,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 153,050 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 47.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Apache by 13.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Apache by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,601,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,887,812,000 after purchasing an additional 415,850 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

