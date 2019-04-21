Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, insider Timothy Crane sold 2,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $152,703.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,291.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $252,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 43,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,251.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.