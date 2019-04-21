Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Matador Resources Co Issued By Capital One Financial (MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $20.82 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 103.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 357.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,993 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

