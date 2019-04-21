Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp Decreased by Analyst (TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

Targa Resources stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.70 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 800.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

