Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for SemGroup Corp Decreased by Analyst (SEMG)

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for SemGroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for SemGroup’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of SemGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

SEMG opened at $13.90 on Friday. SemGroup has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.81.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $611.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in SemGroup by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SemGroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in SemGroup by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SemGroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SemGroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

