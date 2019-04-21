Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2019 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $198.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.36.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $211.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $232.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $292,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,400.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,355,000. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,665,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,999,000 after buying an additional 173,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 77,513.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 135,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 134,873 shares in the last quarter.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.