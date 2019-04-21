Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Donegal Group Inc. Reduced by Boenning Scattergood (DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Donegal Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $195.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $12.68 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $360.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -57.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Donegal Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,847 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 516,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Donegal Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

