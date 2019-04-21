Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for WPX Energy Inc Issued By B. Riley (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for WPX Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.84 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WPX. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy wpx” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in WPX Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,939,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after buying an additional 1,847,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WPX Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,068,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,024,000 after buying an additional 1,014,208 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,470,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,789,000 after buying an additional 1,493,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,591,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in WPX Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,183,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after buying an additional 515,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

