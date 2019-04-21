Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Incyte Co. (INCY) Issued By William Blair

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Incyte in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst Y. Xu now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. Argus increased their price target on Incyte from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $100.00 target price on Incyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

Shares of INCY opened at $73.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20 and a beta of 1.39. Incyte has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.72 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,630,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,211,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,040,000 after purchasing an additional 567,826 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 594,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after purchasing an additional 462,965 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 757,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 295,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,584,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,628,800. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.