PulteGroup (PHM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.03%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $417,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 453,996 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,628.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

