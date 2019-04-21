Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $26,000 Stake in GMS Inc (GMS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GMS were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 52.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,222,000 after purchasing an additional 599,001 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 140.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 146,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 512.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85. GMS Inc has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.33.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.13). GMS had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $723.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

