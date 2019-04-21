The head of the Environmental Protection Agency, scott Pruitt, enrolled as an energy lobbyist at Indiana as interests that there are fighting to block the planned closure of power plants.

Many clues point to work on behalf of the coal industry, although A lobbying disclosure report for Pruitt provides insight into just what he’s performing in Indiana. The disclosure report lists a speech for Pruitt also states he’s a self-employed consultant who is lobbying on issues affecting energy and resources.

Pruitt client is recorded as RailPoint Solutions LLC, a Delaware company created in January which does not have any listed street address or site. But the type of Pruitt lists the name Heather Tryon because the manager of the company. That the name of the chief financial officer of Terre Haute-based Sunrise Coal, which operates four coal mines.

The husband, who answered her house telephone of tryon, stated she wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Pruitt, that had been the attorney general of Oklahoma before being exploited as EPA administrator, did not react to your voice message or an e mail seeking comment on Thursday.

Two Indiana utilities plans to shutter nearly all their power plants. Appeals have been filed by the Indiana Coal Council . Meanwhile, a few Republicans in the state House have been pushing against a measure that attempts to set a moratorium on the building of wind farms or new gas-fired energy plants.

Even though Pruitt’s disclosure form lists him self-employed, state records indicate Christi Heiney registered that the paperwork. The lobbying firm represents an array of clients that include power and energy businesses. Heiney did not respond to your voice message or Thursday.

Pruitt was a staunch advocate for its continued use of petroleum and other fossil fuels while downplaying the possible dangers. For example living in a Capitol Hill condo, he was forced to resign amid a tide of ethics scandals.

Following Pruitt’s death, President Donald Trump chosen former military industry lobbyist Andrew Wheeler to serve as the nation’s top environmental official.

Follow Associated Press reporter Michael Biesecker at http://twitter.com/mbieseck