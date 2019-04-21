Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,103,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,645 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $466,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,195,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,230,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $197.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Robert M. Davis sold 192,572 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $15,864,081.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 330,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,204,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth C. Frazier sold 92,913 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $7,435,827.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,812,585.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/prudential-financial-inc-raises-holdings-in-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.