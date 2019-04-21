Prototanium (PR) Market Cap Hits $124,560.00

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. Prototanium has a market cap of $124,560.00 and $0.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prototanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prototanium has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prototanium alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Prototanium

Prototanium is a coin. Prototanium’s total supply is 197,169 coins. Prototanium’s official website is prototanium.uno

Prototanium Coin Trading

Prototanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prototanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prototanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prototanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prototanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prototanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.