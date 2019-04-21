Proton Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $105,358.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LBank, DDEX, FCoin and BCEX. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $328,108.00 and $105,358.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton Token has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00452294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.01073150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00198234 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,393,756,400 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BCEX, CoinTiger, FCoin, DDEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

