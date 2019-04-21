Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of PRTA stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 186,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,965. Prothena has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.53.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Prothena had a negative net margin of 16,297.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,354,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prothena by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 328,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prothena by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 645,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 169,070 shares during the period.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

