Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing pharmaceuticals to address the medical needs of patients with kidney and vascular diseases. It is developing PRT-201, a recombinant human elastase, applied in a single treatment to the external surface of arteries and veins during an open surgical procedure or an endovascular intervention. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRTO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Proteon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Proteon Therapeutics to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Maxim Group downgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Proteon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.63.

NASDAQ PRTO opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.64. Proteon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTO. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,523,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

