Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Proteon Therapeutics’ earnings. Proteon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proteon Therapeutics.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have commented on PRTO. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Proteon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Proteon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTO. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. grew its position in Proteon Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,523,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 873,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,202. Proteon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

