ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (PLI) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProMetic Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ProMetic Life Sciences’ FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ProMetic Life Sciences from C$1.25 to C$0.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered ProMetic Life Sciences from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of TSE PLI opened at C$0.05 on Friday. ProMetic Life Sciences has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

