ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (PLI) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProMetic Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ProMetic Life Sciences’ FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ProMetic Life Sciences from C$1.25 to C$0.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered ProMetic Life Sciences from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile
Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.
