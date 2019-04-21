Progressive Corp (PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland Sells 12,000 Shares

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $913,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,389,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Progressive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 90.2% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, Property, and Other Indemnity.

