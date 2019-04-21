PrismChain (PRM) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

PrismChain (CURRENCY:PRM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. PrismChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PrismChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PrismChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PrismChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00017197 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000058 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PrismChain Coin Profile

PRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2016. PrismChain’s official message board is forum.prismchain.com . PrismChain’s official Twitter account is @Prism_Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Triple Layer Blockchain (TLB): A single blockchain with three different layers to handle various functions. “

Buying and Selling PrismChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrismChain directly using US dollars.

