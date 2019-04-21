Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 93,350 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 93,350 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Mcdonald’s worth $247,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,332,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964,423 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 333.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 55.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,581,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $431,827,000 after acquiring an additional 917,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $194.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

In other news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $3,987,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $5,408,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

