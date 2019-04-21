Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 452 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $457,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $849,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHEN opened at $42.30 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $161.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEN. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

