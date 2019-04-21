Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975,987 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,473,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,208 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,853,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after purchasing an additional 626,524 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,372,000 after purchasing an additional 603,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,273,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Macquarie set a $75.00 target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

EDU opened at $89.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $597.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

