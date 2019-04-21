PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (PGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (NYSEARCA:PGF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0853 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
PGF stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $18.75.
PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. Company Profile
See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.