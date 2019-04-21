PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (NYSEARCA:PGF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0853 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

PGF stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Get PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/powershares-fin-preferred-port-pgf-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-22nd.html.

PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.