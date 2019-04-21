Portland Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,005,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,831,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 531,005,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,831,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,430,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,790,000 after acquiring an additional 705,902 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,223,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,430,000 after acquiring an additional 548,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,161,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after acquiring an additional 999,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

