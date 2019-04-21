PolyOne (POL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POL. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $28.56 on Thursday. PolyOne has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PolyOne by 2,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 902,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PolyOne by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

