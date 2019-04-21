PolyOne Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POL. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $28.56 on Friday. PolyOne has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the first quarter worth about $620,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the first quarter worth about $616,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the first quarter worth about $223,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 38.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

